Kristie Annis Local Awards

Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore was recently awarded the Community Excellence Award and the Executive Director, Kristie Annis, was awarded the Executive Director of the Year award.

In addition, CSL Eastern Shore was also awarded the Risky Business Award, which is achieving 80% or better in risk assessment and overall excellence in safety and maintenance.

The CSL Eastern Shore community is one of 33 of CSL communities in five different states within the company’s portfolio.

Executive Director, Kristie Annis stated “these awards represent an answer to the call to excellence and service to the seniors of our Eastern Shore community. Come see CSL Eastern Shore for yourself!”

.