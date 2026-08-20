Colorado couple struck by lightning at Cape Charles Beach

A couple from Colorado was struck by lightning at the Cape Charles Beach Thursday afternoon, leaving the man in cardiac arrest and the woman with minor injuries, according to town officials.

Cape Charles Town Manager Rick Keuroglian confirmed the incident after speaking with the town’s police chief and the Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Department.

Keuroglian said no additional information was available immediately.

The incident occurred as strong thunderstorms moved through southern Northampton County, producing heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

The National Weather Service had advised people to seek shelter inside a building or vehicle as the storms crossed the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for eastern Virginia.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.