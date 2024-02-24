Colon-Matias denied bond in murder case

By Linda Cicoira

Bond was denied Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a Bloxom resident who was indicted earlier this month for the 2020 stabbing death of a 29-year-old father of seven.

At the hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan disclosed details of his case against 37-year-old Edwin Colon-Matias. He said “the substantial evidence” included the defendant’s DNA on the murder weapon.

Colon-Matias, a Tyson Food worker, is accused of the second-degree murder of Deandre “Dre” Arness Abbott, of Woodland Park Avenue in Parksley, who worked at Perdue Foods.

Morgan said Colon-Matias, had previously been convicted of burglary and was required to give his DNA, which came up as a match on a cigarette or cigar butt, two knives, and a straw found at the murder scene. Morgan said the defendant told authorities he had no recollection of the incident. When asked if he had had an altercation, Morgan said the man replied, “Not on this night.”

Abbott was stabbed several times with a final blow striking his heart and killing him.

According to reports, Abbott’s body was found in a car on Bear Town Road, in Mappsville, on Sept. 12, 2020.

The prosecutor said Colon-Matias was a flight risk and a threat to the community.

Defense lawyer Richard Phillips argued that his client was innocent of the charge. “He has not been proven guilty.” He needs to be free to work and care for his family. Phillips added that the defendant has “never not shown up” and was willing to pay for a monitoring system.

Isabelle Kaldenbach, a local attorney, served as a Spanish interpreter during the hearing, translating for the defendant who said he has lived on the Eastern Shore for 10 years.