— The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the

Eastern Shore is pleased to announce that Colleen Brennan has joined the Foodbank of

Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore as Eastern Shore Branch Manager. “We

are very excited to welcome Colleen to lead our team on the Eastern Shore,” says

Foodbank Chief Operating Officer Bob Latvis. “She brings a valued perspective to the

unique needs of the local communities. Her passion towards serving our neighbors in

need will help us achieve our Bold Goal of closing the meal gap in our community by

2025.”

Last year, Colleen moved to Exmore after a long career with the Virginia Beach

Department of Parks and Recreation. “The people of the Eastern Shore are generous

and kind,” she says. “They are individuals who believe in assisting their neighbors, and

they believe in community. These are my people!”

Having spent her entire career working with and for vulnerable populations, Colleen was

responsible for diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives for the Department of Parks

and Recreation. “During my 27 years there, I had the opportunity to work with

individuals who were incarcerated, low income, those with varying abilities, families

struggling to make ends meet, and youth who had a number of risk factors in their

lives,” she says.

“My goal is to establish new relationships and cultivate existing ones with the amazing

partner groups and agencies that we work with. I want to increase the number of

families we can assist, to work with the various towns to understand the needs of their

residents. I want to see our volunteer base increase and to work with the various

businesses and farms and see how together we can make a difference.”