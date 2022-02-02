— The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the
are very excited to welcome Colleen to lead our team on the Eastern Shore,” says
Foodbank Chief Operating Officer Bob Latvis. “She brings a valued perspective to the
unique needs of the local communities. Her passion towards serving our neighbors in
need will help us achieve our Bold Goal of closing the meal gap in our community by
2025.”
Last year, Colleen moved to Exmore after a long career with the Virginia Beach
Department of Parks and Recreation. “The people of the Eastern Shore are generous
and kind,” she says. “They are individuals who believe in assisting their neighbors, and
they believe in community. These are my people!”
Having spent her entire career working with and for vulnerable populations, Colleen was
responsible for diversity, inclusion, and equity initiatives for the Department of Parks
and Recreation. “During my 27 years there, I had the opportunity to work with
individuals who were incarcerated, low income, those with varying abilities, families
struggling to make ends meet, and youth who had a number of risk factors in their
lives,” she says.
“My goal is to establish new relationships and cultivate existing ones with the amazing
partner groups and agencies that we work with. I want to increase the number of
families we can assist, to work with the various towns to understand the needs of their
residents. I want to see our volunteer base increase and to work with the various
businesses and farms and see how together we can make a difference.”
