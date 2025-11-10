Coldest weather of the season today and tomorrow

The Eastern Shore should experience the first taste of winter for today and Tuesday.

A strong cold front that moved through overnight will drop temperatures today possibly into the upper 40s. Low temperatures tonight will be near freezing and there could be a chance of snow flurries early Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service has issued Freeze Warning is in effect for Accomack & Northampton Counties. Residents are encouraged to bring plants inside if possible. To prevent water pipes from freezing, wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

Temperatures on Veterans Day may not make it past 50 degrees but will moderate starting Wednesday and be closer to normal through the end of the week.