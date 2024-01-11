Colder weather on the way

The winter weather thus far on the Shore has seemed to be cold but it really hasn’t been as cold as some in the past. Highs over the last few weeks have generally been in the upper 40s to the mid 50s, slightly above the recent historical average. There really has not been an incursion of Arctic air in our area.

That may end next week. Long range forecasts by the Weather Channel, Accuweather and Weather on the Go are all calling for colder temperatures.

The real arctic blast is scheduled to arrive next Tueweqy. Temperatures may not get out of the low 30s at the end of next week and into the weekend with temperatures staying in the 30s or perhaps the very low 40s for the next several days.

As of now, no snowstorms are in the forecast for that period but that could change. Current forecasts predict there may be a wintery mix on Tuesday.