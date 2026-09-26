Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Savageville-Onley Community Yard Sale

Get ready to clean out your closets, find some great bargains, and support families and local organizations at the Third Annual Savageville Community Yard Sale!

The event will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 26399 Redwood Road, located behind Wal-Mart. This community yard sale is a fundraising event supporting a variety of local families and organizations. More than 10 groups will be participating at one location, so there will be something for everyone!

Vendor spaces are only $10 per group. Bring your own tent, tables, and chairs for setup. The rain date is Saturday, October 3, 2026.

And don’t forget to come hungry! Food and dinners will be available for purchase, catered by My Brothers & Sisters Keeper, LLC. Eat in or take out! Come shop, eat, fellowship, and support your local community at the Third Annual Savageville Community Yard Sale!

For more information or to reserve a space, call or text 757-710-8835.

Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center Steam Day

Full Moon Bike Ride – Harvest Moon

Saturday, September 26

Ride starts at 7:30 PM (meet up at 7:10 PM)

LOVE Sign, Cape Charles

Celebrate the season with our Harvest Moon Bike Ride, a relaxed 5-mile leisurely ride through historic Cape Charles under the glow of the fall full moon.

Harvest Theme! Think fall colors, autumn vibes, pumpkins, plaid, and glowing bikes. Dress up your ride and yourself to welcome the changing season.

This is a casual, social ride open to all ages and experience levels. Enjoy the crisp evening air, moonlight, and community spirit.

We’ll meet at the LOVE sign 20 minutes before start time, so arrive early to get set up and mingle before we roll.

Bird Walk – Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge

27 Sep 8:00 am – 10:00 am

Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, Woodland Trail Parking lot off Beach Road

An Afternoon at Bowman’s Folly