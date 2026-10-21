Gale warnings reduced off Eastern Shore, but flooding concerns grow for Tangier and Bayford

Winds from the coastal low off Virginia’s Eastern Shore have weakened, prompting forecasters to drop some gale warnings, but tidal flooding remains a concern in Accomack and Northampton counties through Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s Wednesday morning update extends the Coastal Flood Advisory for both counties until 2 p.m. Thursday, four hours later than previously forecast. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect along the Atlantic coast until 7 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters are also watching Tangier Island, where water levels could approach or exceed moderate flood stage during Thursday morning’s high tide. A coastal flood warning may be needed in a later update.

Bayford, on Northampton County’s bayside, remains among the locations that could briefly reach moderate flooding during high tides Wednesday afternoon or evening and again Thursday morning.

Persistent onshore winds are expected to push water levels two to three feet above normal tides Wednesday. However, the Weather Service said forecast models have consistently overestimated water levels during this event, limiting confidence in issuing additional warnings.

The coastal flood warning issued Wednesday applies to Virginia Beach, primarily around Lynnhaven Inlet. Accomack and Northampton remain under advisories.

The storm itself has stayed farther offshore than models predicted. Tuesday’s forecast suggested the low could move about 50 miles closer to the coast before departing. Forecasters are now less confident that westward movement will occur, noting the system has repeatedly remained farther east than expected.

That favors continued sunshine and dry weather across much of the Eastern Shore. Some clouds could reach the area Wednesday afternoon or evening, but even that cloud cover may be limited.

Marine conditions have improved enough for gale warnings south of Parramore Island to be replaced with Small Craft Advisories. Gale warnings remain in effect for coastal waters north of Parramore Island until 7 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts of 35 to 40 knots still possible in the northern coastal and offshore waters.

Small Craft Advisories continue across the Chesapeake Bay into Thursday. Early Wednesday, Bay winds had diminished to approximately 15 to 20 knots, with gusts of 20 to 25 knots.

Despite the easing winds, rough seas will persist. The regional marine forecast reports Atlantic seas of seven to sixteen feet, Bay waves generally two to five feet and large breaking surf of seven to ten feet along the coast.

The low is expected to begin moving northeast Wednesday night and pull farther offshore Thursday, ending the remaining gale-force gusts. Seas will settle more slowly, with hazardous conditions for small boats likely to continue into the weekend.

For Eastern Shore waterfront communities, the concern is shifting from the storm’s strongest winds to the water left behind. Forecasters say Tangier could experience its greatest flooding threat Thursday morning, even as the coastal low begins moving away.