

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Wakefield VA

516 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS

EVENING…

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY…



For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8

to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory,

one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-

lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia,

Accomack County.



For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For

the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening.



Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low

threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water

above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads

and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns

near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large

breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune

structures.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.