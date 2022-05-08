Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
516 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022
…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING…
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY…
For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8
to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory,
one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-
lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia,
Accomack County.
For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For
the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM EDT this evening.
Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water
above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads
and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns
near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Large
breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune
structures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.