Coastal flooding, strong winds to continue Thursday on Eastern Shore

The nor’easter affecting Virginia’s Eastern Shore will continue to produce coastal flooding, strong winds and dangerous surf Thursday, with some flooding problems expected to persist into Friday.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield says a Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for Accomack and Northampton counties until 4 a.m. Friday. Forecasters expect one to two feet of water above ground level in some low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. The Weather Service says flooding could be deep enough to close numerous roads, threaten waterfront homes and businesses, and flood vehicles.

Some of the highest water levels are expected with Thursday’s high tides. At Chincoteague Inlet, the Thursday morning tide is forecast to reach 5.1 feet, followed by a 5.4-foot tide Thursday evening, both in the moderate flood category. Wachapreague is forecast to reach moderate flood stage Thursday morning and evening.

Farther south, significant flooding is also forecast. Nassawadox Creek at Bayford is expected to experience moderate flooding through Thursday, while Kiptopeke is forecast to reach major flood stage with both Thursday’s morning and evening high tides. Oyster is forecast to remain in moderate flood stage.

Strong winds will remain another concern. A Wind Advisory continues until 8 p.m. Thursday, with northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph. The Weather Service says the winds could bring down tree limbs, cause scattered power outages and make driving difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

Along the Atlantic beaches, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday, with breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. A Beach Hazards Statement also remains in effect through Thursday evening because of a high risk of rip currents. The Weather Service is urging people to remain out of the water because of the dangerous surf conditions.

Although the strongest winds and surf are expected to ease after Thursday, elevated water levels will not immediately disappear. Forecasts show minor to moderate tidal flooding continuing at several Eastern Shore locations Friday and into Saturday.

The Weather Service advises residents in flood-prone areas to take steps to protect property and warns motorists not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.