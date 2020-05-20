.COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THURSDAY… …HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THURSDAY… ..

.For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents.

Flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in significant beach erosion and some damage to dune structures.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.