Accomack and Northampton counties are now under a High Wind Warning, with stronger gusts, heavier rainfall and potentially near-record tidal flooding at Wachapreague among the concerns in the National Weather Service’s Wednesday morning forecast.

The update strengthens several threats outlined Tuesday evening. A Flood Watch has also been issued for both counties, and a new High Surf Advisory warns of dangerous ocean conditions and shoreline damage.

The storm’s greatest effects are expected from around midnight Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving afternoon.

The High Wind Warning replaces the earlier watch and runs from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters now expect peak gusts of 55 to 65 mph or higher in the warning area, with gusts approaching 70 mph possible along the immediate seaside coast.

Those winds could damage trees and cause power outages.

Rainfall projections have also increased. The latest forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches across eastern portions of the Weather Service’s coverage area, which includes Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Tuesday evening’s forecast called for widespread regional totals of two to three inches, with higher amounts concentrated farther southeast.

Much of the rain could fall within six to 12 hours late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Despite the ongoing drought, that intensity could cause flash flooding, particularly in areas with poor drainage. Strong winds could also bring down remaining leaves and clog drains.

The Flood Watch covers Accomack and Northampton from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

The Coastal Flood Warning for both counties remains in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, but expected water levels have risen again.

Forecasters specifically identified Wachapreague as one of several locations where water levels could approach some of the highest observed during its period of record. That does not mean a record is certain; peak levels remain sensitive to the storm’s track and wind direction.

“We’ve been monitoring this storm system throughout the week and are prepared to respond to any outages it may cause, said A&N Electric’s Jay Diem. “With wind gusts expected to exceed 55 mph, we anticipate scattered power outages across our service territory beginning later tonight and continuing into Thursday, primarily due to wind and falling trees. We encourage our members to prepare for the possibility of temporary power interruptions. Our crews will be ready to respond and work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

Thanksgiving morning into early afternoon remains the main flooding concern for much of the coast. Additional high tides could bring flooding into Friday, particularly along the bayside Eastern Shore.

Although some Maryland warnings have been extended into Friday, the warning listed for Accomack and Northampton still ends Thursday afternoon. Forecasters said further extensions are possible.

The new High Surf Advisory runs from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Friday. Dangerous surf is expected to cause significant shoreline erosion and localized overwash.

Marine conditions have worsened in the forecast as well. Storm Warnings now cover the Weather Service’s entire marine area, including waters previously under Gale Warnings.

Nearshore ocean seas could reach 15 to 20 feet Thursday, with 20 to 25 feet or higher possible farther offshore. Chesapeake Bay waves could reach five to eight feet, with eight to 10 feet or higher near the mouth.

Forecasters also noted that thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning. A severe-weather or tornado threat could develop if enough instability materializes, but the Storm Prediction Center had not designated a severe-weather risk area in the supplied morning update.

Wind and rain should begin easing Thursday afternoon as the storm moves inland. Hazardous marine conditions and additional coastal flooding could continue Friday.