COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK COUNTY FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM EDT THURSDAY…

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of

inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near

shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards

Statement, dangerous rip currents expected.

For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening

to 4 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from

Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low

threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above

ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low

lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the

waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Rip currents can

sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.