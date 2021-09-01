COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ACCOMACK COUNTY FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM EDT THURSDAY…
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…
For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of
inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near
shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards
Statement, dangerous rip currents expected.
For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening
to 4 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above
ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low
lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the
waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Rip currents can
sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.