A Coastal Flood Statement has been issued for Accomack and Northampton Counties today until 1:00 PM.

According to the national Weather Service, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways is expected until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.

Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

Please do not drive through any water of unknown depth.