Coastal Flood / Beach Hazards Statement in effect through Saturday

.COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON…
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING…
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of
inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near
shorelines and tidal waterways.
* WHERE…Accomack and Northampton Counties.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Saturday
afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Do not drive through flooded roadways.
Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain
calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired,
float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to
escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is
extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you
are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at
all times.