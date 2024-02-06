Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect till 10 AM today

Low pressure lingers offshore of the southeast United States coast this morning, tracking slowly offshore to our east and southeast through midweek as high pressure rebuilds to the north. This will allow for a strong north to northeast wind later today into Wednesday, along with elevated seas this week into the upcoming weekend.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Accomack and Northampton County through 10 AM Tuesday. Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Additional coastal flooding will be possible with subsequent high tide cycles through at least midweek.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.