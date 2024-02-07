Coastal Flood Advisory in effect

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY

Low pressure continues to slowly pushes farther offshore of the southeast coast today and tonight. High pressure builds in from the north through Thursday, before settling offshore late Thursday and Friday. Winds slowly diminish today and tonight, but persistent easterly swell will keep coastal seas elevated through Saturday.

Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways in Accomack and Northampton. Counties from 3 AM Wednesday until 10 AM Thursday.

Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage.

Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low-lying property including parking lots and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.