Coastal Flood Advisory In Effect from 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday

February 5, 2024
 |
COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST MONDAY…

Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected  in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways in Accomack and Northampton Counties from 3 AM to 9 AM EST Monday.

Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage.

Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low- lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

Additional coastal flooding is expected over the next few days.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

 

 

 

