Coastal Flood Adviaory

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected

in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Accomack and Northampton Counties.

From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon.

Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low

threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above

ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low

lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the

waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.