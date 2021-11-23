PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As temperatures continue to fall across the Mid-Atlantic, the Coast Guard would like to remind you that waders are not a substitute for life jackets.

Waders are great at keeping you warm and dry, but if you fall into the water they can act as an anchor, making a precarious situation much more dangerous if not paired with a life jacket.

Coast Guard-approved life jackets can be worn over waders and will allow you valuable time to get to safety if you happen to end up in the water. In 2020, 75% of victims from boating accidents drowned as a result. Of that 75%, 86% were not wearing life jackets.

“Whether you’re fishing or hunting, on land or by boat, the most important thing you can bring with you is a life jacket,” said Lt. Cmdr. Katherine Blue, Coast Guard Fifth District Public Affairs Officer. “We see it time and time again. A good day out on the water can turn bad very quickly. Having a life jacket on makes our job easier and increases your chance of getting back home to your loved ones.”

.