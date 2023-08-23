Coast Guard responds to multiple boating emergencies of Shore over weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard assisted 34 mariners during multiple emergencies in the Mid-Atlantic region Aug. 18-20.

Friday evening Sector Virginia Command Center watchstanders received notification that a 19-foot skiff had ruptured a fuel line with two adults and one child aboard. Coast Guard Station Wachapreague launched a 27-foot Utility Boat-Medium and towed the vessel to Wachapreague Town Boat Ramp. No injuries were reported.

Saturday morning a 46-year old woman called Sector Virginia Command Center watchstanders to report one of the kayaks she was with capsized. The woman was kayaking with her daughters, ages 13 and 15, and her 64-year old brother-in-law when the kayak with her 15-year old daughter and brother-in-law overturned. The woman pulled her daughter onto her kayak, however her brother-in-law remained clinging to the overturned kayak, unable to right it. A Station Cape Charles 25-foot Response Boat-Small arrived on scene and safely brought all the kayakers aboard the station boat and took them and their kayaks to Wise Point Boat Ramp. The 15-year old sustained a minor injury but did not require medical attention.

Saturday night Sector Virginia Command Center watchstanders received notification that the 60-foot fishing vessel Moon Dog with 13 people aboard was disabled in Norfolk Canyon. Watchstanders coordinated communications with the people aboard and the owner of the vessel to ensure location updates and safety until a good Samaritan arrived to take them in tow to Ocean City, Maryland. No injuries were reported.

Sunday night Sector Maryland-National Capital Region Command Center watchstanders received a request for assistance from the operator of the 20-foot vessel Sea Ray that was disabled and drifting 4 miles southeast of Tangier Island, Virginia. Station Crisfield launched a 25-foot Response Boat-Small and obtained an updated position of the vessel via i911, a cellular tracking device. After the vessel was located, the operator was able to restart the engine and was escorted back to Pungoteague Creek. No injuries were reported.

“The safety of mariners in distress is our top priority,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Mast, the search and rescue mission coordinator for the District 5 Command Center. “The successful rescues this weekend are a testament to the commitment and professionalism of the Coast Guard and local agencies and personnel. The Coast Guard urges all mariners to maintain their equipment, adhere to safety protocols, and stay informed about weather conditions before going out on the water.”