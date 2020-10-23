Shoredailynews received a statement by the Coast Guard regarding a report that the Wachapreague Station was slated to close.

During last week’s Eastern Shore Regional Navigable Waterways Committee meeting a member of the Coast Guard misspoke, stating Station Wachapreague may be set for closure. This statement is inaccurate. The Coast Guard has no current plans to close this historic station. The Coast Guard appreciates the support they receive from the Accomack County residents and apologizes for the misunderstanding.