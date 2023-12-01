Coast Guard rescues two fishermen off Wise Point

December 1, 2023
 |
Coast Guard Rescue

Two fisherman needed to be rescued after their vessel beached between Fishermans Island and Wise Point on Monday.

A Coast Guard crew arrived on scene and worked along with members of the Virginia Beach Police Department for over 8 hours developing multiple plans for evacuation of the two passengers from the disabled vessel. Extreme hypothermia was set in rapidly due wet clothes and insufficiently warm clothing.

According to Coast Guard Station Cape Charles, the boat crews were operating in extreme shoal and were faced with an ebb tide. Two of Cape Charles crew disembarked and hiked over 700 yards in knee deep water with thick mud. The shore party was unable to carry or assist the fishermen in walking because of the onset of hypothermia. The crew decided the best course of action was to activate a helocopter for evacuation.

Remember, if you’re going out on the water, especially with the recent drops in temperature, dress accordingly.

 

