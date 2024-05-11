Coast Guard rescues mariner off of Smith Point

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard hoisted a mariner from an aground sailing vessel, Thursday evening, near Smith Point, Virginia.

Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region watchstanders overheard communications via VHF-FM radio channel 16 with Coast Guard Sector Virginia from the operator of the 30-foot sailing vessel Orion, stating his vessel ran aground near Smith Point in Maryland state waters.

The watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, along with local rescue crews.

The station crew arrived on scene near Smith Point and found a sailing vessel lodged aground in shallow water, due to the depth of water the station crew was unable to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene and safely hoisted the mariner from the sailing vessel and transferred him to Rappahannock General Hospital, with no reported injuries.

“The quick response of our crews allowed for a smooth and effective response in this case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erin Palmer, the search and rescue mission controller for Sector Maryland-National Capital Region. “Thankfully, the mariner had a VHF radio on board and did the right thing by hailing out for help. Channel 16 is continuously monitored by the Coast Guard, and it is imperative to have a VHF radio on board your vessel in case of an emergency.”