Coast Guard rescues mariner from sailboat on fire 60 miles east of Chincoteague

Pictured: A 58-year-old man on a 9-foot dingy waves at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City rescue aircrews as they arrive on scene after receiving a 406-megahertz Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert May 23, 2024, 60 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. The mariner had abandoned his 45-foot sailboat, Trilogy after it caught fire while he was transiting from the Bahamas to New Jersey. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.)

The Coast Guard rescued a mariner late Thursday evening from a sailboat on fire nearly 60 miles east of Chincoteague.

Fifth Coast Guard District Command Center watchstanders received a 406-megahertz Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon at approximately 8:30 p.m. for the 45-foot sailing vessel Trilogy. Watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, as well as issued an Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue alert.

The Hercules crew arrived on scene at 10:10 p.m. and spotted a dingy with a person aboard. The dingy was near the Trilogy, which was on fire. The helicopter crew arrived on scene at 10:50 p.m., safely hoisted a 58-year-old man, who had no reported major injuries, from the life raft and flew him to Norfolk Sentara for further medical evaluation.

“Due to this mariner’s diligence to have an EPIRB on board his vessel, rescue crews were alerted to his distress and arrive in a timely manner,” said Lt. j.g. Erin Bellen, search and rescue operations unit controller with Fifth Coast Guard District. “This mariner also had filed a float plan with a family member, which the Coast Guard always recommends you do even for short day trips. He also had an emersion suit, which he had put on prior to getting in the dingy. All these actions and planning for a maritime emergency helped save his life.”

