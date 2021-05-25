PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued a 50-year-old man after his 14-foot recreational vessel was beset by severe weather approximately 1 mile north of the Lynnhaven entrance in the Chesapeake Bay, Monday.

The man in distress contacted watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center at approximately 1:15 p.m., on VHF Channel 16 reporting that he was experiencing harsh weather and that his vessel had overturned.

Sector watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to local mariners and dispatched a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boatcrew from Station Little Creek.

Once on scene, the boatcrew rescued the mariner from the overturned vessel, and transported him to shore where he was treated by emergency medical services and released.

“This rescue was successful in part due to the mariner being equipped with a VHF radio and a life jacket. It’s why we always ask that you leave prepared for the worst case scenario,” said Brian Badami, a watchstander at Sector Virginia Command Center. “We would like to also remind mariners to stay vigilant on checking issued weather advisories to ensure they go out in safe weather conditions.”

-USCG-