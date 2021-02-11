CAPE CHARLES, Va.— The Coast Guard medevaced two mariners who suffered burns after their vessel caught fire approximately 36 miles east of Fisherman Island, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center received notification that a vessel caught fire and was spotted roughly 36 miles east of Fisherman Island at approximately 3 p.m.

Sector Virginia Command Center watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to which a good samaritan responded, and retrieved the two men from the water after they had abandoned ship due to the vessel fire.

Coast Guard Cutter Dependable arrived on scene and the crew safely transferred the two mariners aboard the cutter.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to the scene and successfully medevaced the mariners to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where they are being treated for injuries.

“The coordination between Coast Guard assets and the good sam who retrieved the two individuals from the water was critical in the life saving aspect of this case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Elfguinn, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this case. “The active participation of others on the water is essential to keeping our waterways safe.”

