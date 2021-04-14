The Coast Guard rescued two people beset by weather in the vicinity of Mockhorn Island, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center watchstanders received a report that two individuals were stranded in a marsh on Mockhorn Island and needed assistance.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew safely hoisted the two individuals and transported them to Norfolk International Airport where they were able to make arrangements to return to their vehicle.