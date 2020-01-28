The bodies of two boaters who went missing Sunday night near Poquoson have been found.

The Coast Guard and local authorities searched all day Monday for two missing men after their canoe capsized near the mouth of the Poquoson River Monday morning.

A passenger who was also aboard the canoe was able to swim to shore and call York County 911, who then contacted the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center at approximately 4:30 a.m. The individual reported that there were two other men aboard with him.

Watchstanders launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Cape Charles, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Also assisting in the search are York County, Poquoson County, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Coast Guard Auxiliary, James City County, Training Center Yorktown, and Hampton Fire Department to aid in the search.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is handling the investigation.

