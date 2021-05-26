The Painter USCG Auxiliary Flotilla is Chartering a Sea Scout Ship, which will offer male and female youth ages 14-20 an opportunity to learn leadership and mariner skills and experience the many adventures our Chesapeake Bay has to offer. Adults and youth interested in establishing and/or joining a Sea Scout Ship can contact Jerry Phillips at Phillips_west@msn.com

Find out more about Sea Scouts at their home page … Sea Scouts, BSA

For local information contact Auxiliaryman Jerry Phillips: Phillips_west@msn.com

Next organizing committee meeting:

May 27, 6-7 PM

Craddockville United Methodist Church (gazebo outside)

