The Coast Guard responded to a report of eight people in the water in central Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, Saturday afternoon.

Coast Guard Station Milford Haven received notification from Lancaster County that the crew of the Nauti Dream, a 50-foot Carver Yacht, contacted 911 to report their vessel was taking on water. The vessel hailed the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 but did not respond to Coast Guard callouts. A position from the reporting source’s cell phone was located near Buoy 62 in the Chesapeake Bay.

Local police dispatched Smith Point Sea Rescue from Crockrell’s Creek. While en route the responders received notification that the boat sank and the eight people were now in the water. Coast Guard Station Milford Haven launched a 29-foot response boat and established communications with the eight people in the water via handheld radio. The mariners shot off flares and vectored rescue craft to their position. Smith Point Sea Rescue recovered all eight people in the water.

All mariners were reported to be in good condition and were transported to Ingram Bay Marina where Emergency Medical Services awaited. Two mariners were treated for hypothermia, and all eight were released in stable condition.

“The maritime environment is inherently dangerous, which is compounded with severe weather and cold water temperatures,” said Lt. Joe Bannon, search and rescue mission coordinator, “This case highlights the importance of having necessary gear and training to survive until help arrives. The fact that they were wearing lifejackets, had a handheld radio, and where able to signal responding craft with flares ensured these mariners were able to go home to their friends and families.”