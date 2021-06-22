The Coast Guard has announced the availability of a draft report for public review and comment for the Port Access Route Study (PARS) for the Approaches to Chesapeake Bay. The public’s comments on the content, proposed routing measures, and development of the report.

This study is being conducted to consider whether additional routing measures are necessary to improve navigation safety due to factors such as planned or potential offshore development, current port capabilities and planned improvements, increased vessel traffic, changing vessel traffic patterns, weather conditions, or navigational difficulty. The recommendations of the study may lead to future rulemakings or appropriate international agreements.

The full notice and draft report can be found on the regulations.gov website under docket number USCG-2019-0862.

Comments and related material must be received on or before July 16, 2021. You may submit comments by using the Comment link located on the full notice linked above.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Fifth Coast Guard District at (757) 398–6230 or (757) 398-6250, or contact the United States Coast Guard Sector Virginia Waterways Management Division at (757) 668-5580 or VirginiaWaterways@uscg.mil.

