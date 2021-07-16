The Coast Guard and the VMRC are responding to what is being called a water incident. Apparently a boater is in distress near Metompkin Inlet. The Coast Guard dispatched a boat from Wachapreague and a helicopter from Elizabeth City. The VMRC also is responding. We will have more details on shoredailynews.com as soon as they become available. It was reported that an individual was floating out of Metompkin Inlet on a raft.