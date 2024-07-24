Coast Guard and other agencies searching for missing commercial waterman near Deal Island

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 56-year-old male that fell overboard off a 47-foot commercial fishing vessel near Deal Island, Maryland, Tuesday.

The mariner was last seen wearing blue and orange waders and gray boots. Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and to report any information to the Coast Guard command center at (410) 576-2525.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., watchstanders from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a report from Somerset County Dispatch stating a mariner had fallen overboard two miles west of Deal Island.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed a Coast Guard Station Crisfield 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew in response.

Partner agencies including the Somerset County Fire Department, Maryland National Resources Police, and Maryland State Police also deployed responders to assist in the search.

The weather on scene was winds of 7 mph and seas up to 1 foot.