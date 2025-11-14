Coach charged with drug and gun felonies, granted $20K bond

By Linda Cicoira

Arcadia High School’s cheerleading coach was granted a $20,000 secured bond on Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court, which, when posted, would allow her to be released from the county jail, where she is being held on several felony drug and firearm offenses.

Thirty-eight-year-old Deangela Renee Morton, of Hallwood, has worked in the school division as a coach for about four years. On Oct. 22, the home she was said to be living in with her husband, 38-year-old Ricky Ernest Johnson Jr., was searched by police.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan was opposed to Morton getting a bond. She was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of the drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of firearm while in possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I or II, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II, and misdemeanor neglect and abuse of a child. The search and charges were brought on Oct. 22.

Morgan said during the search, and in plain view, officers seized marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, packages of cutting agents, and what was suspected to be MDMA, also known as ecstasy. In an abandoned house nearby, cocaine and more packages of cutting agents were found. Cameras that Morgan said provided surveillance to the other structure and were installed by Morton.

“She is part of this conspiracy to distribute narcotics,” said Morgan. “She is reaping the benefit … She has the jewelry, clothes, vehicles.”

Morgan said five vehicles, including two Mercedes, a BMW, and a Jaguar, were in her name. She was recently sent two pairs of sneakers worth a total of $2,000, the prosecutor continued. “She is involved.” He said the child endangerment charge is because the crimes were going on where her children lived.

Defense lawyer Kenneth Singleton argued for the bond. “They know she isn’t any part of it,” he said. “There is not one thing showing that she’s ever been in any sale … she was outside. Johnson had gone. She was cooperative. She’s with the wrong guy. She needs to cut ties with him.”

“To say she is a threat when she has nothing on her record is a bit of reaching,” Singleton continued. “She has very strong ties to the community. She would wear an ankle monitor to know she can just stay at home. She wants to be there for her kids.”

Johnson is being held without bond in Talbot County, Maryland, where he is accused of two felony drug charges, which are also alleged to have occurred on Oct. 22. He is listed in court records as living in Snow Hill, Maryland. It was mentioned during Morton’s hearing that kilos of cocaine were involved in the Maryland case. It was unclear on Thursday if charges had been filed against him in Accomack.

Accomack Schools spokesperson Danielle Clark did not respond to an inquiry regarding Morton’s job status Thursday afternoon.

Judge Lynwood Lewis Jr. granted the bond because a pretrial assessment recommended it. He agreed that she should live with her children at her mother’s house, be prohibited from using alcohol and drugs or having a weapon, and wear an ankle monitor.