Co-op Annual Meeting set for August 24

Vote and Return Completed Proxies to the Cooperative Before Aug. 21

A&N Electric Cooperative will hold its Annual Meeting of the Membership on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The meeting will be held at the cooperative’s Tasley headquarters beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be no registration gifts or door prize drawings at the meeting. All members who return a valid signed designated proxy by Aug. 21, 2023 for this year’s director election will be eligible to win one of several bill credits ranging from $50 to $250. Return the completed proxy, which will accompany your July billing statement (members who use paperless billing will be mailed a proxy form), to A&N Electric Cooperative either by mailing it back to the cooperative or by returning it in person to the cooperative’s office in Tasley.

If you would like to attend, please contact the cooperative at 757-787-9750 and select option 3 or fill out the web form under the “Annual Meeting” tab on the cooperative’s website to register your attendance and to receive information concerning meeting requirements and updated information.

The annual meeting will be broadcast live on WESR that night, and a recorded broadcast will be made available after the meeting.

Look for more 2023 Annual Meeting details online at anec.com and on the cooperative’s Facebook page.