Club hires new Food and Beverages Manager

By Bill Sterling

Josh Reyes brings a multitude of talents to his new position as Food and Beverages Manager at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club.

Having previously been at the Triple Creek Ranch/Relais and Chateaux, an award winning luxury resort ranch in Montana, Reyes says he’s looking to offer members at the club “unique experiences in dining” and also hopes to contribute to the club’s atmosphere with his diverse background as a DJ.

Reyes, 43, was born and raised in New York City, earning a degree at Ithaca College’s Park School of Communications, one of the nation’s elite communications schools.

He and his wife were living in New York City when their child was born on the first day of the COVID lockdown. The first day their daughter was released after a lengthy hospital stay, Reyes, his wife and their infant bolted the city for the open spaces of Montana.

Five years later, Reyes’ wife accepted a teaching position in Northampton County, bringing the family to the Eastern Shore. “Although I was raised in a city, I have found I prefer the rural lifestyle and its ease of living where you know your neighbors,” said Reyes.

“I had already met Chris (Stodghill) and had explored how I could contribute to the club, so when the opening came up, it didn’t take long to get together.”

During his time at Triple Creek, where Reyes was first the Activity Coordinator and then Assistant Dining Room Manager, the establishment earned two Michelin Keys, a recognition of exceptional hospitality experience.

In addition to hospitality and food and beverage service, a big part of Reyes’ life has been devoted to music. He is the CEO and founder of PortaRock Inc. and a producer of popular multimedia projects, including radio shows and podcasts with tens of thousands of weekly listeners and millions of lifetime downloads.

Reyes has developed a successful live entertainment brand that has performed regularly at sports stadiums, nightlife venues and hotels internationally.

Reyes has traveled widely and led a philanthropic mission to restore school and police infrastructure in developing nations through a series of concerts and events starring Grammy winning artists such as Stephen Marley and Shaggy.

“I’ve put on silent discos here at the club and plan to do some more shows in the future,” said Reyes. “

But his top priority will be food and beverages, and he plans to introduce new menu items, adding he believes” food is more than just nourishment but should also produce an experience.”

“I believe hospitality is more than serving food and drink in a bar or restaurant setting. I believe hospitality is the way you make people feel when they are with you, at your establishment or home. I want to create happy memories every time you walk through those doors.”added Reyes.

“Food and beverages at its best should be an occasion that is memorable and an experience that people desire to be repeated over and over again.”