Clark joins ESVA Chamber as Director of Marketing and Events

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hire of Anne Clark for the position of Director of Marketing and Events. “Anne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Chamber, and I feel confident she will be a great asset to the businesses and communities on the Eastern Shore” said Executive Director, Robert Sabbatini.

Born and raised on the Eastern Shore, Anne Clark has a passion for her community. Starting at an early age, Anne began her career in the restaurant industry, leading to her study at Tidewater Community College.

After acquiring her degree in hospitality management, Anne became a manager of Don’s Seafood Restaurant for the past twelve years. She specialized in advertising, website integration, SEO development, design, social media management, and ensuring guest/service fulfillment.

“I am thrilled to use my experience to help our community and businesses on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. I look forward to meeting them soon” stated Clark.

To contact Anne or the ESVA Chamber of Commerce please call 757-787-2460 or [email protected]