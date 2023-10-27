Citizens complaining about out of state vehicles at Morley’s Wharf

Residents in the Morley’s Wharf area and local users of the public boat ramp have been upset with the large amounts of out of state vehicles that have been overtaking the limited parking this summer, according to Northampton District 5 Supervisor Betsy Mapp.

“These vehicles park all over everywhere,” she said at Tuesday night’s work session. “On several occasions, they parked in ways that blocked others from being able to launch their boats.”

It’s not just the parking that’s the issue, but the speeds cars have been witnessed driving on Morley’s Wharf road. Mapp added one resident on the road worried about the safety of her child.

Mapp said the popularity of rockfish and speckled trout fishing is what attracts the visitors, who she cited were coming from Delaware and Maryland.

“If someone drives from Maryland or Delaware to Morley’s Wharf and the lot is full, they aren’t going to turn around and go home,” she said.

The supervisors briefly discussed asking Sheriff David Doughty to increase patrolling the area during fishing seasons, but no official action was taken.

The issue of out of state vehicles clogging up local boat ramps has also reared its ugly head in Accomack County in recent years. Everyone understands the problem, the solution has been elusive. Accomack attempted a sticker program for local residents but later voted to abandon the program after concerns were raised. Northampton also considered charging fees for use of its public boat ramps as little as two years ago.

