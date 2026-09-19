Christmas is 96 Days Away

By Linda Cicoira

Christmas is just 96 days away, and stores on the Eastern Shore are already dragging out holiday wares before Halloween is cleared off the shelves. It’s an annual tradition.

If you are one of those people who love to mark off the days until Santa comes down your chimney, go to www.xmasclock.com and have yourself a magical mathematical good time. Or get the Christmas Countdown app. It might remind you every morning. I looked at the site online, and it tells how many sleeps you have left until the big day.

That is a bit much for me to fathom. I refuse to do any holiday planning until there are 64 days left. I must defer such things until the day after my birthday. Aren’t I being subtle this year?

Remember, it’s only September! Autumn will be here in a few days. Finally, the weather is getting tolerable. There’s a lull in our world right now. It started on the first day of school and lasts until people get used to their new schedules. The Shore seems calmer when other people are rushing home.

Still, so many decisions coming up. Let’s put them off a little longer. Do you need that 12-foot-tall nutcracker soldier man for your front yard this year? It’s made of fiberglass. So, it could double as a pool raft next summer. That’s a justifiable purchase! Yippee!

With that in mind, I decided to lure everyone in with the world-record and luxury masterpiece decorating items I will never be able to afford, or that will make it on my wish list even if I could.

How about a diamond Christmas wreath valued at $4.6 million? The floral creation, featuring real pine greenery from Finland, is decorated with 16 rubies and 32 diamonds. It might be your perfect fit! Or a Christmas tree crafted from five pounds of solid 18-karat gold and decorated with diamond ornaments and a platinum star. It’s valued at around $1.5 million.

When I win the lottery, I won’t buy those.

And those so-called “ugly” Christmas sweaters? Really? Nah. Not my thing. Etsy has some inappropriate ones. Not something I would associate with Christmas. But I might take your picture if you wore it.

Here’s a smart buy for those overachievers. A Christmas planner! It costs $9 at www.shopfrozenpennies.com. You pay and then download. It can be used again and again. You start by following the directions on Oct. 1, and you will be ready for Christmas by Dec. 1. Wow. Buyer beware. I did not test it. There is no chance that I will ever be that efficient.

Follow the guide and your gifts will be purchased and wrapped on time. Packages and cards will be mailed. Nothing will fall between the cracks. It also comes with a plan for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s.

Is there a chance it could change your life?