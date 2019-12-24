Here are the Christmas Eve Services that have been sent to ShoreDailyNews.com:

There will be a Family and Friend Christmas Eve Service at Grace UMC in Parksley from 5 -6 pm tonight. This is an annual community celebration of the birth of Christ.

The Downings UMC is having a Christmas Eve Cantata from 7-8 pm tonight at the church on Rt. 13 in Oak Hall.

There will be a Christmas Eve service at the Guilford UMC in Bloxom at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Hungars Episcopal Church in Bridgetown will be having their Christmas Eve Service Tuesday evening at 6:00 PM. Carols will be sung at 5:30.

