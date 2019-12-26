Pictured: Firefighters came out early on Christmas morning to battle the blaze on Chincoteague Island. Picture courtesy of Gary Letchworth.

Updated 10:11 AM Thursday, December 26.

On Christmas morning at approximately 6:20 a.m. units from Chincoteague, Atlantic, Wallops, Greenbackville, New Church and Worcester County were called to a residential structure fire on Channel Lane on Chincoteague. When firefighters gained access to the home they found a body.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the fire and the Chincoteague Police department is investigating the death. So far the identity of the victim has not been released.

We will have more on this on a later newscast.

.

.