The Chincoteague Island Library recently received a generous donation from Pico Taqueria. In keeping with their annual tradition, Pico Taqueria donates all proceeds from their “last day of the season” sales to a local non- profit. This year the Chincoteague Island Library benefited from this generous community support project.

Kate & Nathan Moot and Rosie & Dylan Moot, the owners of Pico Taqueria have been serving gourmet tacos in their restaurant on Chincotegaue Island for the past six years. According to Kate Moot, “We are proud to be in the position to support the Chincotegaue Island Library this year. The library has been serving the community for 25 years and we are happy to support them, especially this year when things have been so difficult.”

Linda Ryan, President of the Chincotegaue Island Library Board of Directors received the check from Kate Moot recently. According to Linda Ryan, “This generous donation will help us bridge the gap that exists due to the cancellation of our annual fund-raising events. We are incredibly grateful to Pico Taqueria and their patrons for this donation. We understand that patrons were very generous, many donating extra money added to their order and asking that the additional funds go to the library. Keeping the library available to the community during this challenging time is a priority and this generous donation helps us meet that goal.”

The Chincotegaue Island Library is currently open Monday through Friday. For more information about the Chincoteague Island Library, hours of operation and services visit the Chincoteague Island Libray Facebook page or www.chincoteagueislandlibrary.com.

Pico Taqueria is located at 6560 Maddox Blvd. and is open from April until October, visit Pico Taqueria on Facebook or at www.picotaquera.com .

.