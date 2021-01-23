The Chincoteague Island Library recently received a generous donation from BLBB Charitable, the giving arm of BLB&B Advisors located in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania. The BLBB Charitable donation to the Chincotegaue Island Library is in keeping with its mission helping people discover their potential through education and leadership opportunities.

According to Linda Ryan, President of the Chincoteague Island Library Board of Directors, “This generous donation is especially important to the library at this time as the funds will help bridge the gap that exists due to the current COVID-19 related limitations on operations and fund-raising events. Keeping the library available to the community during this challenging time is a priority and this generous donation helps us to meet that goal.”

The Chincotegaue Island Library is currently open for porch pick-up Tuesday through Saturday. For specific information about the Chincoteague Island Library, hours of operation and services visit the Chincoteague Island Libray Facebook page or www. chincoteagueislandlibrary.com.

BLBB Charitable invests in sound nonprofit strategies to create stronger, thriving communities. Visit their website to learn more about BBLB Charitable. www.blbb.com/ charitable.

