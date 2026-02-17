Chincoteague VFD announces passing of two ponies on Assateague

Pictured: Surfette, a descendant of Misty, passed away after slipping on ice.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook the recent passing of two wild ponies from the island herd, including a young Misty descendant and a longtime stallion.

Surfette, an 8-year-old liver chestnut mare and descendant of Misty, was found deceased near her home grazing area after apparently slipping on ice. According to the department, she sustained a broken neck in the fall.

While it is uncommon for the ponies to venture onto icy surfaces, officials said Surfette appears to have lost her footing and “landed the wrong way,” noting that she did not appear to struggle. She was reported to be in excellent physical condition.

Her death represents not only the loss of a young mare but also the end of her specific family line, as no foals had been kept from her lineage. However, officials noted that the herd maintains multiple Misty bloodlines and that overall genetic diversity remains strong.

The department also announced the natural passing of Hoppy, a bay stallion foaled in 2007. Known by some as Poseidon’s Fury and Effie’s Papa Bear, Hoppy was described as a successful stallion who sired numerous foals and maintained a sizable herd during his lifetime.

Hoppy, also known as Poseidon’s Fury and Effie’s Papa Bear

His mustang heritage contributed to his distinctive size and conformation, traits that were passed on to many of his offspring — several of whom remain in the herd today.

Fire department officials noted that this winter has been among the coldest in recent years. Despite the colder temperatures, the herd has fared well overall, with limited precipitation this season — conditions that typically cause more stress for the ponies than cold alone.

Volunteers continue to closely monitor the herd as it moves toward the spring season.