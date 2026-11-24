The Town of Chincoteague is urging residents, businesses and visitors to prepare for a coastal storm expected to bring tidal flooding, strong winds and heavy rain beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thanksgiving Day.

In a statement, Town of Chincoteague EMS Supervisor Jamie Wheatley said coastal flooding could persist into Friday. Recent forecast updates have heightened concerns about significant tidal flooding and travel disruptions, including the potential closure of the Chincoteague Causeway.

Wheatley encouraged people to move vehicles, trailers and equipment from flood-prone areas to higher ground and take steps to protect homes and businesses vulnerable to tidal flooding.

Trash cans, patio furniture, holiday decorations and other loose outdoor items should be secured before winds increase. Boat owners should also secure vessels and dock equipment.

The town recommends preparing for possible power outages by charging electronic devices and keeping flashlights, batteries, medications and other essential supplies readily available.

Those traveling for Thanksgiving should plan for possible road closures. Motorists should never drive through flooded roads or around closure barricades.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor forecasts, follow the town’s official Facebook page and register for CodeRED emergency notifications.

Wheatley said the town will continue monitoring the storm and provide updates as needed.