Chincoteague urges residents in flood-prone areas to consider relocating

September 25, 2026
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The Town of Chincoteague is urging residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to consider temporarily relocating to higher ground or off the island as coastal flooding and elevated tidal levels are expected to continue through Saturday morning.

In a public service announcement issued Friday afternoon, town officials said residents whose homes or access roads have flooded during previous coastal storms should make preparations now, while travel conditions remain safe.

The town is also warning motorists to avoid flooded roadways and not attempt to drive through standing water.

Chincoteague officials said they are continuing to monitor tidal levels, weather conditions, roadway flooding and conditions along Route 175.

Additional information will be released as conditions change.

The notice was issued by James E. Wheatley, EMS supervisor with the Town of Chincoteague Department of Emergency Services.

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September 25, 2026, 8:00 pm
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