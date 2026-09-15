Chincoteague Town Council approves New Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Chincoteague Town Council has approved a new ordinance regulating short-term rentals on the island.

The ordinance was approved during Tuesday night’s council meeting, following a public hearing that attracted a large crowd. The council chambers were filled beyond capacity, with some residents forced to listen from hallways, outside the building and even from the sidewalk.

The new ordinance establishes a number of requirements for short-term rental properties, including occupancy limits and parking requirements. Under the new rules, short-term rentals must provide at least one off-street parking space for every two guests.

The ordinance also establishes a minimum rental period of two consecutive nights.

Representatives of the local vacation-rental and real-estate industries attended the meeting and have been communicating with town officials about their concerns. While there are disagreements over some of the regulations, some industry representatives say the town council has worked to address a difficult and complicated issue.

Mayor Denise Bowden says the regulations are not intended to eliminate short-term rentals from Chincoteague. Instead, town officials say the goal is to establish reasonable regulations while protecting the island’s character and quality of life.

Town officials also recognize the importance of tourism to Chincoteague and say they want visitors to continue choosing the island as a vacation destination.

The new short-term-rental ordinance will take effect January first, 2027.

Mayor Bowden says additional adjustments may be made as the regulations are implemented and the town gains experience with the new rules.

Town officials are asking residents, property owners and short-term-rental operators to remain respectful and patient as Chincoteague moves forward with the new regulations.