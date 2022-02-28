Chincoteague, VA – March 18 & 19, 2022: Join us for a FREE island wide adventure to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Chincoteague Island, VA! This 2 day event is the perfect way to get out and enjoy some fresh air while searching for clues to our riddle!! Playing cards to participate can be picked up at any of the participating businesses or on the Historic Main Street Merchants Facebook page and can be validated during the event on Friday March 18, 2022 from 4-7pm and again on Saturday March 19, 2022 from 10am – 4pm. Once complete, cross the finish line to be entered into prize drawings that include getaways, gift cards, artwork and so much more!!

Costumes are optional but definitely add to the fun!!

This event is sponsored by the Historic Main Street Merchants Association, a historic waterfront district in beautiful Chincoteague Island, Virgina. Come shop, play, stay and win with us during this year’s Search for the Shamrocks event!!



Please contact Nicole Miller at 443-614-6801 or by email at nicole@chincoteaguecomfortsuites.com with any questions. For more information, you can also visit our website at www.ChincoteagueMerchants.com. We are excited to host this fun event and look forward to seeing you there!!”

#Chincoteagueisforshenanigans

Event Link: Facebook Event Page