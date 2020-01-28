The Chincoteague Center is excited to announce the return of its summer employment job fair on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:00a.m. until 1:00p.m. There are many local businesses that need seasonal employees and many qualified applicants that are seeking summer employment.

This year, there will be a resume specialist who can help first time job seekers build a resume and help others reevaluate and revamp their current resumes. Employers will be looking for part-time, full-time, and internships positions for folks with varying backgrounds and skill sets.

The Chincoteague Center will have tables available for all types of local businesses and employers who want to take advantage of this opportunity to meet and interview folks from all over the Eastern Shore who are interested in working for them.

This is a community event so there will be no admission fee or cost for the businesses to set up a table.

Contact The Chincoteague Center at 757-336-0614 or visit their website at www.TheChincoteagueCenter.com for more information or to reserve your space.

.